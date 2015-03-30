NEW DELHI, March 30 India was readying the
evacuation of up to 500 nationals from the capital of Yemen on
Monday, after four nights of Saudi-led air strikes against
Iranian-backed forces whose advances forced the president to
flee.
An Air India Airbus A-321, with capacity to carry
180 passengers, flew on Monday morning from New Delhi to Muscat,
Oman, and was awaiting clearance to fly on to the Yemeni capital
Sanaa, a spokesman for the flag carrier said.
India on Sunday airlifted 80 nationals from Sanaa to
Djibouti, on the opposite shore of the Gulf of Aden. An
estimated 2,500-3,000 nationals are believed to be living in or
near the capital.
"More than 500 are on a list ready to fly," said Dilbagh
Singh, a counsellor at the Indian embassy in Sanaa who was
organising the evacuation effort. "They are at their homes but
can be at the airport within an hour."
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India had
obtained permission to operate flights from Sanaa for up to
three hours a day. If the Air India flight gets clearance it
would return to New Delhi on Monday night.
An Indian navy patrol vessel involved in anti-piracy
operations was also heading for the port of Aden, where a
smaller Indian community is based.
The patrol vessel has capacity to evacuate 150-200 people,
MEA spokesman Syed Akbaruddin said. A larger vessel with the
capacity for 1,500 people would arrive in around five days.
Akbaruddin dismissed criticism that New Delhi had been slow
to react to the deteriorating security situation in Yemen,
saying it had issued three advisories urging Indian nationals to
leave the country - the first on Jan. 21.
Fighters loyal to Saudi-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi clashed with Iranian-allied Houthi fighters on Sunday in
Aden, the last major foothold in the country of the leader who
left Yemen for Riyadh last week.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and
Simon Cameron-Moore)