* More than half of 4,000 Indians in Yemen are nurses
* Situation "critical" due to Saudi air strikes, says
returnee
* India evacuates 80 by air, 400 by ship
* Flights into Sanaa not possible at the moment - MEA
By D. Jose
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, March 30 India asked
Saudi Arabia on Monday to help evacuate its citizens from Yemen,
where more than 4,000 Indians, over half of them nurses, are
caught up in fighting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said he had spoken by
telephone with King Salman of Saudi Arabia and requested
Riyadh's "support and cooperation in the evacuation of Indian
citizens from Yemen".
King Salman assured Modi of all possible assistance to help
them leave, it said in a statement.
Two Air India planes on standby in neighbouring
Oman were unable to fly in to the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday
despite what Indian officials said earlier were Saudi assurances
that an air corridor would be opened.
The nurses, mostly from the southern state of Kerala, are
often hired on harsh terms with middlemen taking up-front fees.
Hospitals are reluctant to let them leave because they would
have to close without foreign staff.
Sajeesh Mathew's wife, 29-year-old nurse Asha, has worked
for three years at the Al-Naqib Hospital in the port city of
Aden, scene of fighting following the flight of Saudi-backed
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi last week.
"The areas around the hospital are now under the control of
the Houthi rebels," said Mathew, whose wife is one of 35 Indian
nurses at the hospital.
Although no Indian casualties have been reported, the
nurses' predicament in Yemen recalls the ordeal suffered by 46
Indian nurses kidnapped in Iraq last year as Islamic State
militants advanced on Tikrit.
The nurses were freed in June, in an early diplomatic
triumph for Modi, but the fate of 39 Indian building workers
captured in Mosul remains unclear.
Eighty Indians were flown out on Sunday to Djibouti, on the
opposite shore of the Gulf of Aden, but no evacuation flights
were possible on Monday, foreign ministry spokesman Syed
Akbaruddin said.
He said 400 Indians were being evacuated by sea from Aden
and would reach Djibouti on Tuesday. They will be flown home by
the Indian Air Force.
EARLY ARRIVALS
New Delhi has issued a series of warnings this year to
Indian nationals to leave Yemen, the last of them shortly before
Saudi Arabia launched air strikes last Thursday against
Iranian-allied Houthi militiamen.
Ruben Jacob Chandy heeded the call, taking a flight out of
Sanaa and arriving back in the Keralan capital
Thiruvananthapuram on Monday with a handful of other Indians who
escaped the fighting.
"The situation is critical," said Chandy. "The Saudis are
carrying out a lot of air targeting - it starts from 6 p.m.
until almost 6 a.m."
An Indian navy patrol vessel involved in anti-piracy
operations was heading for Aden, and would be joined by two more
navy ships. Two passenger ships with the capacity to carry 1,100
people had also set sail from India, Akbaruddin said.
Indians returning from Yemen said the situation, especially
in Aden, was grave.
"They cannot go out of their residences. Many are running
out of water and food," said Lijo George, an IT worker who
returned to Kerala on Monday from Sanaa.
Speaking from the Military Hospital in Sanaa, paramedic
Ranjith Cheerakathil said he and his wife, a nurse, had decided
to stay. Most of the 240 Indian staff were waiting for a flight
out.
"Most of the operations in the hospital will be shut down
when they leave. There will not be anybody to care for those who
suffer injuries in the attack," Cheerakathil said by telephone.
"This is cruel. My conscience does not allow me to leave
them like that."
