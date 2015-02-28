SANAA Feb 28 Yemen and Iran signed a civil
aviation deal on Saturday, Yemeni state news agency SABA
reported, a move that may reflect Tehran's support for the
Shi'ite Muslim militia that now controls Sanaa.
The deal signed in Tehran by the aviation authorities of
both countries allows Yemen and Iran each to fly up to 14
flights a week in both directions, SABA said. The websites of
the Iranian and Yemeni national airlines indicated there were
currently no flights between the two.
The Shi'ite Muslim Houthi militia seized Yemen's capital in
September, which eventually led President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
to flee this month to the port city of Aden where he is seeking
to set up a rival power centre.
Sunni countries in the Gulf fear that events in Yemen show
Shi'ite power Iran asserting its influence, something Tehran
denies.
U.S. officials have also expressed concern that the rule of
the resolutely anti-American Houthis will harm their
counter-terrorism efforts in a country that has one of the most
active branches of the Sunni Islamist militant group al Qaeda.
