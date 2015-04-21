DUBAI, April 21 Iran's deputy foreign minister said he was optimistic that a ceasefire in the Yemen conflict would be announced later on Tuesday, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reported.

"We are optimistic that in the coming hours, after many efforts, we will see a halt to military attacks in Yemen," Hossein Amir Abdollahian was quoted as saying by Tasnim. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by William Maclean and Robin Pomeroy)