DUBAI May 20 An Iranian aid ship heading to Yemen is likely to divert to Djibouti for international inspections, Iran's Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported on Wednesday without citing any sources.

Fars said the Iran Shahed would dock in Dijbouti for inspections by the United Nations. Tasnim said the ship would "probably" dock at the port of Djibouti for inspections by the Red Cross.

The ship's captain said on state television that the ship would go to Djibouti, after earlier being quoted by state news agency IRNA as saying the ship was heading for the Bab al-Mandeb that links the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea.

State television showed footage from the deck of the Iran Shahed of what it said was the Alborz destroyer escorting the cargo vessel.

(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Dominic Evans)