By Yara Bayoumy and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON Oct 20 Iran has stepped up weapons
transfers to the Houthis, the militia fighting the Saudi-backed
government in Yemen, U.S., Western and Iranian officials tell
Reuters, a development that threatens to prolong and intensify
the 19-month-old war.
The increased pace of transfers in recent months, which
officials said include missiles and small arms, could exacerbate
a security headache for the United States, which last week
struck Houthi targets with cruise missiles in retaliation for
failed missile attacks on a U.S. Navy destroyer.
Much of the recent smuggling activity has been through Oman,
which neighbours Yemen, including via overland routes that take
advantage of porous borders between the two countries, the
officials said.
That raises a further quandary for Washington, which views
the tiny Gulf state as a strategic interlocutor and ally in the
conflict-ridden region. A senior U.S. administration official
said that Washington had informed Oman of its concerns, without
specifying when.
"We have been concerned about the recent flow of weapons
from Iran into Yemen and have conveyed those concerns to those
who maintain relations with the Houthis, including the Omani
government," the official told Reuters.
Oman denies any weapons smuggling across its border, and its
officials could not be reached for comment. Yemeni and senior
regional officials say the Omanis are not actively involved with
the transfers, but rather turning a blind eye and failing to
aggressively crack down on the flow.
(Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2dNo0nL)
In an interview with Saudi newspaper Okaz last week, Omani
Foreign Minister Yousef bin Alwi said:
"There is no truth to this. No weapons have crossed our
border and we are ready to clarify any suspicions if they
arise."
The Iran-allied Houthis gained a trove of weapons when whole
divisions allied to former Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh
sided with them at the start of the war last year. But Saudi
Arabia and Yemen's exiled government say they also receive
substantial amounts of weapons and ammunition from Iran. Tehran
views the Houthis as the legitimate authority in Yemen, but
denies it supplies them with weapons.
Some Western officials have been more skeptical of the view
that the Houthis are receiving large-scale support from Iran.
The U.S. and Western officials who spoke to Reuters about
the recent trend in arms transfers said it was based on
intelligence they had seen but did not elaborate on its nature.
They said the frequency of transfers on known overland smuggling
routes had increased notably, though the scale of the shipments
was unclear.
Even U.S. officials warning of Iran's support for the
Houthis acknowledge intelligence gaps in Yemen, where the U.S.
posture has been sharply reduced since the start of the
conflict. The sources all declined to be identified because of
the sensitivity of the issue.
"We are aware of a recent increased frequency of weapons
shipments supplied by Iran, which are reaching the Houthis via
the Omani border," a Western diplomat familiar with the conflict
told Reuters.
Three U.S. officials confirmed that assertion.
One of those officials, who is familiar with Yemen, said
that in the past few months there had been a noticeable increase
in weapons-smuggling activity.
"What they're bringing in via Oman are anti-ship missiles,
explosives..., money and personnel," the official said.
Another regional security source said the transfers included
surface-to-surface short-range missiles and small arms.
A senior Iranian diplomat confirmed there had been a "sharp
surge in Iran's help to the Houthis in Yemen" since May,
referring to weapons, training and money.
"The nuclear deal gave Iran an upper hand in its rivalry
with Saudi Arabia, but it needs to be preserved," the diplomat
said.
Washington's Gulf allies have warned that U.S. President
Barack Obama's rapprochement with Tehran through the landmark
nuclear deal signed last year will only embolden Iran in
conflicts in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and elsewhere.
U.S. LOOKING INTO MISSILE ORIGIN
The increase in transfers comes as the civil war drags on
and threatens to pull the United States deeper into a conflict
that has killed 10,000 people and which pits two regional
powers, Saudi Arabia and Iran, against each other. A
U.N.-brokered 72-hour ceasefire went into effect on Wednesday.
Since the beginning of the war, the Houthis have used
short-range Scud missiles, and the United Nations says they have
also used surface-to-air missiles, improvised to operate as
surface-to-surface rockets against Saudi Arabia.
But a suspected Houthi missile attack against a United Arab
Emirates vessel in a strategic Red Sea shipping lane this month,
as well as the attempted strikes against the U.S. warship, raise
worries about the rebels' capability to launch bolder attacks.
The Houthis have denied attacking the USS Mason.
Two officials said the United States was looking into
whether components of the missiles, including the warhead, might
have benefited from Iranian parts or come from Iran but
acknowledged the assessment was so far inconclusive.
General Joseph Votel, the commander of the U.S. military's
Central Command, said he suspected an Iranian role in arming the
Houthis and noted that Iran was one of the possible suppliers of
the kinds of shore-based missile technology seen in Yemen.
"I do think Iran is playing a role in some of this. They do
have a relationship with the Houthis," he told a forum in
Washington.
A senior Western diplomat told Reuters that Iran's role in
helping the Houthis had increased substantially since March
2015, when the Saudis intervened to restore President Abd Rabbu
Mansour Hadi to office.
The diplomat said there was concern Oman had not tackled
Iranian smuggling as strongly as it should have done.
"In my mind, the level of Iranian arms smuggling probably
doesn't get the attention it deserves."
Washington has generally shied away from being too publicly
critical of Muscat, especially as it played a historic role in
brokering the nuclear deal.
A senior Yemeni official told Reuters there had been an
increase in smuggled weapons reaching the Houthis via Oman but
could not say definitively whether the weapons were Iranian.
Yemen's army chief of staff, Mohammed al-Maqdishi, said in a
recent interview on state television that Oman should be "a lot
stricter" on smuggling. "We are now in the process of heavily
guarding the border points more and more."
A senior Yemeni military source told Reuters that one of the
smuggling routes is through Shehen, a sort of no-man's land and
entry point in Mahra province along the 288-km (179-mile) long
Yemeni-Omani border. Although formally under government control,
the region is a well known haven for smuggling and central
authority is weak.
In addition to smuggling via secondary ports along Yemen's
coastline, the source said the frequency had also increased
"because Iran feels the Houthis are in a difficult situation and
want to show them they're with them till the end."
(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball and Warren Strobel in
Washington and Fatma al-Arimi in Muscat; Writing by Yara
Bayoumy; editing by Stuart Grudgings.)