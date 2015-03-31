Iran's Hossein Amir Abdollahian talks during a news conference at the Iranian embassy in Damascus February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri/Files

KUWAIT Iran wants all parties in Yemen to return to calm and dialogue, Tehran's deputy foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Tuesday, adding the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia could work together to solve the conflict there.

"Iran and Saudi Arabia can cooperate to solve the Yemeni crisis," Abdollahian told reporters in Kuwait, speaking through a translator. "We recommend all parties in Yemen return to calm and dialogue".

Asked whether Iran had any channels of communication with its regional rival, Abdollahian told Reuters: "We are trying". Abdollahian gave no details but, asked whether Tehran had a plan for resolving the war, he replied: "We have a proposal".

