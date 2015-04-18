ADEN, April 18 Yemen's government has rejected a
four-point peace plan for the country that Iran submitted to the
United Nations, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Arab coalition partners have been
bombing Iranian-allied Houthi rebels for three weeks in order to
halt advances that could give the rebels full control of the
country.
The conflict, though rooted in local rivalries, has been
described as a proxy war between predominantly Sunni Saudi
Arabia and Shi'ite Iran, both top OPEC oil producers.
The Iranian plan calls for an immediate ceasefire and end of
all foreign military attacks, humanitarian assistance, a
resumption of broad national dialogue and "establishment of an
inclusive national unity government."
"We reject the Iranian initiative," Yemeni government
spokesman Rajeh Badi told Reuters by telephone from Qatar's
capital, Doha. "The goal of the initiative is only a political
maneuver."
Yemen's government and its main supporter, Saudi Arabia,
have accused Iran of meddling in Yemen's affairs as part of an
effort to dominate the region. Iran denies the allegations.
Iran has also dismissed accusations it is providing direct
military support to Houthi fighters, Shi'ites from the north who
have been closing in on the southern port city of Aden.
Western and Arab diplomats in New York have shown little
interest in the Iranian plan, saying they do not consider Iran a
neutral peace broker in Yemen, a small oil producer also
destabilized by attacks by al Qaeda's most lethal branch.
The United Nations said about 150,000 people had been
driven from their homes by air strikes and ground fighting, with
more than 750 people killed.
Saudi Arabia has said its aim is to carry out air strikes to
force the Houthis to negotiate with the government, which is in
exile.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Saudi King Salman agreed in
a telephone conversation on Friday that a negotiated political
solution was essential for lasting peace in Yemen, the White
House said in a statement.
Conflict in Yemen risks spilling out onto busy sea lanes
that pass it and potentially disrupt the narrow Bab el-Mandeb
passage through which nearly 4 million barrels of oil are
shipped daily to Europe, the United States and Asia.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)