DUBAI, April 9 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
called on Saudi Arabia to halt a two-week-old campaign of air
strikes against Houthi fighters in Yemen and said countries in
the region should work to bring Yemen's rival factions to the
negotiating table.
"A great nation like Yemen will not submit to bombing. Come,
let us all think about ending war. Let us think about a
ceasefire," Rouhani said in a televised speech. "Let us prepare
to bring Yemenis to the negotiating table to make decisions
about their future."
Saudi Arabia and a coalition that includes four other Gulf
Arab states have waged air strikes against the Iran-allied
Houthis to try to drive them back from the southern city of
Aden. Iran denies Saudi and U.S. accusations that it has armed
the Houthis.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by
Larry King)