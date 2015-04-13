* Zarif says Afghanistan in 2001 should be a model for Yemen
* Saudi Arabia and Iran back opposite sides in Yemen
conflict
* Iran halts pilgrimage flights after sexual assault
allegations
(Adds Hadi editorial comments, suspension of pilgrimage)
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, April 13 Iran on Monday urged the
formation of a new Yemeni government and offered to assist in a
political transition, comments likely to anger Saudi Arabia,
which is backing Yemen's president against a rebel force allied
with Iran.
The Houthi advance towards the Yemeni city of Aden forced
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee to Riyadh last month
and triggered a Saudi-led campaign of air strikes to try to
drive back the rebels, who share their Shi'ite faith with Iran.
"I had the privilege of participating in the Bonn Conference
when we created the Afghan government. Actually we didn't do it,
the Afghans did ... We can do that in Yemen too," Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a speech during a
two-day visit to Kazakhstan.
The Bonn Conference was held in 2001 to rebuild the Afghan
state after its Taliban rulers were ousted in a U.S. invasion
supported by allied Afghan forces, and resulted in an entirely
new political system for Afghanistan.
Zarif's suggestion of a similar process for Yemen is likely
to be seen by Saudi Arabia as an attempt to extend Iran's
influence on the Arabian Peninsula, where a Saudi-led coalition
of Sunni-ruled Arab states is trying to shore up support for
Hadi.
The rivalry for influence between Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia
and Shi'ite Iran in countries such as Yemen, Iraq and Syria has
fuelled sectarian instability in the Middle East since the Arab
Spring uprisings of 2011.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Hadi said Iran
was "obsessed with regional domination" and the Houthis were its
"puppets".
Tehran does not recognise Hadi as Yemen's president but says
it has not given military support to the Houthis, who have long
complained of exclusion from power in Yemen and seized the
capital Sanaa in September.
As street fighting raged in Aden on Monday, 40 Houthi
fighters surrendered to local militiamen in a mosque, residents
said.
In another move likely to strain ties with Riyadh, Iran has
suspended the year-round Islamic pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, the
Umrah, over allegations that Saudi security officers sexually
assaulted two Iranian teenage boys at Jeddah airport, the
Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.
"Until these guilty people are put on trial and punished,
the Umrah will be stopped and Iranian flights will be
suspended," ISNA cited Culture Minister Ali Jannati as saying.
Several hundred protesters marched on the Saudi embassy in
Tehran on Saturday, despite a ban on public demonstrations.
The boys were returning to Tehran from the Umrah, a
pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the
year outside the annual Haj.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva and Sam Wilkin; Writing by
Michael Georgy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)