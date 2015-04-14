(Adds quote)
MADRID, April 14 Iran's foreign minister laid
out a four-point Yemen peace plan on Tuesday including dialogue
and humanitarian aid, and renewed his call for an end to
Saudi-led air strikes against the Houthi rebel force allied to
Tehran.
The proposal is likely to anger Saudi Arabia and other
powers which accuse Iran of arming the Houthis and interfering
in Yemeni affairs. Tehran denies giving military support to the
Houthis.
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fled to Riyadh last month
as the rebels advanced towards the southern Yemeni port city of
Aden, triggering a campaign of air strikes by a coalition led by
Saudi Arabia to try to drive them back.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif proposed a
ceasefire, humanitarian assistance, an intra-Yemeni dialogue,
and a broad-based government to end the conflict.
"This issue should be resolved by the Yemenis... Iran and
Saudi Arabia need to talk but we cannot talk to determine the
future of Yemen," he said at a conference in Madrid.
Zarif also said the air strikes "are simply not the
answer... All operations should end on land and from the air."
On Monday, Zarif called for a new government in Yemen and
offered to assist in a political transition. He also suggested
that the process to rebuild Afghanistan after the 2001 U.S.
invasion could serve as a model.
