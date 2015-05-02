DUBAI May 2 Iran has shared security interests with Yemen and will not allow other regional actors to jeopardise them, deputy foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told the Tasnim news agency on Saturday.

"Others will not be allowed to put our shared security at risk with military adventures," Tasnim quoted Abdollahian as saying in reference to a month-long military campaign in Yemen by Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)