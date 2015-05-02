(Adds U.N. Panel of Experts on alleged Iranian arms shipments
to Yemen's Houthis)
DUBAI May 2 Iran's deputy foreign minister said
Tehran will not let regional powers jeopardise its security
interests in Yemen, Tasnim news agency reported, in the
strongest acknowledgement yet of Iranian involvement in the
Arabian peninsula.
Iran has denied accusations from Western and Arab states
that it is arming Shi'ite Muslim Houthi rebels in Yemen, though
a U.N. sanctions monitoring panel revisited those allegations in
a confidential report this week. Tehran has regularly condemned
a Saudi-led air campaign against the insurgents.
"Others will not be allowed to put our shared security at
risk with military adventures," Hossein Amir Abdollahian said,
according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency in an article
published on Saturday.
Saudi Arabia, which sees itself as the guardian of Sunni
Islam, has long vied for influence with Iran, the region's main
Shi'ite Muslim power.
The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out air strikes in
Yemen since late March against the Houthis and their allies,
whose rapid advances forced Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi and his government into exile in Riyadh.
Iran does not recognise Hadi and has portrayed the air
strikes as an intervention in Yemen's internal affairs.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia said coalition jets
destroyed the runway of Yemen's Sanaa airport to prevent an
Iranian cargo plane from landing there.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday that
several countries, including Iran, backed a negotiated political
process to resolve the conflict in Yemen.
"As long as that is yet untested and unfailed ... all of us
have hopes that Yemen can find a path forward," Kerry said
during a visit to Sri Lanka. "It is not going to be easy, many
things have to happen."
The U.N. Panel of Experts, which monitors compliance with
the Security Council's Iran sanctions regime, noted in its
latest annual report that Tehran shipped to arms to a number of
recipients in the Middle East in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon,
including the Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah.
According to the panel's analysis of the 2013 seizure of a
Yemen-bound ship, media reports and information received from
the Yemeni government, Iranian arms shipments to the Houthis
date back to at least 2009.
The panel's report, which was seen by Reuters, said that
apart from the 2013 incident no alleged arms shipments by Iran
to the Houthis were officially reported to the panel or to the
U.N. Security Council's Iran sanctions committee.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Additional reporting by Louis
Charbonneau in New York and Lesley Wroughton in Colombo; editing
by Ralph Boulton and Matthew Lewis)