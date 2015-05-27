(Corrects month in second paragraph)
KUWAIT May 27 Iran's foreign minister urged
rival Saudi Arabia to end its military campaign in Yemen, saying
the war would "bring harm" to the kingdom, Iran's official IRNA
news agency reported on Wednesday.
Iran has repeatedly condemned a Saudi-led air offensive
against Yemen's Houthi movement, launched in March after the
Tehran-allied fighters began battling forces loyal to exiled
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi for control of the country.
Zarif's remarks from Kuwait, where he was attending a
meeting of the Islamic Organisation Conference (IOC), was one of
Tehran's most direct attempts yet to engage Gulf Arab countries
on the crisis in Yemen.
"We say to our Saudi brothers that we want a brighter future
for all countries in the region, and what they are doing in
Yemen will end up harming them," Zarif was quoted as saying.
Shi'ite power Iran and Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia are
locked in a tussle over influence in the Middle East, with
Tehran and Riyadh supporting rival forces in conflicts including
Syria and Yemen, mostly along sectarian lines.
Riyadh believes Iranian support for militias in Lebanon,
Iraq and Yemen and the government of President Bashar al-Assad
in Syria is the biggest cause of regional instability, fuelling
sectarian tensions and boosting Sunni Islamist militants.
In Yemen, Saudi Arabia and most other Gulf Arab states are
concerned the Houthis' friendship with Iran will give the
Islamic Republic a foothold in their backyard, the Arabian
Peninsula.
In an open letter published in Kuwaiti newspapers, Zarif
called for dialogue between Tehran and its Arab neighbours to
resolve the region's crises.
Zarif assured Arab states that Iran had no designs to revive
its ancient empire, which spanned a large area of the Middle
East, and said an agreement with world powers over a nuclear
deal with Tehran would help bring peace to the region.
"Solving this artificial (nuclear) crisis and distancing the
region from a military confrontation is in favour of peace ...
and in the interest of all Muslim states," he said in the
letter.
Referring to a U.S.-Gulf Arab summit earlier this month at
Camp David, Maryland, Zarif was quoted by IRNA as saying Saudi
Arabia should work with Tehran rather than with the United
States to settle the region's wars.
"Why do you go to Camp David when we are right next to you
and want to pursue good relations, and when America does not
wish you well and pursues its own interests?" he said.
He also said Tehran wanted good relations with Saudi Arabia
but that war would not solve the crisis in Yemen.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Harby in Kuwait and Sam Wilkin in Dubai;
Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by William Maclean and Raissa
Kasolowsky)