* In Iranian media, Saudi king morphs into Iraq's Saddam
* Tehran presents itself as peacemaker in Yemen conflict
* Iran accuses kingdom of causing dire suffering
* Riyadh says intervention backs legitimate rule in Yemen
By Sam Wilkin
DUBAI, July 2 Cut off from Yemen and its allies
there by a Saudi-led military campaign, Iran has intensified a
media counter-offensive against Riyadh, accusing its regional
rival of inflicting catastrophic suffering while presenting
itself as a blameless peacemaker.
Iranian state media have given blanket coverage in Arabic,
Farsi and English to the three-month-old war in Yemen, where
Saudi Arabia and Sunni Arab allies have been bombing the
Iranian-allied Houthi faction for over three months.
The violence has killed more than 2,800 people, displaced
one million and left more than 21 million people or 80 percent
of the population in need of some form of humanitarian aid and
or protection, the United Nations says.
In its latest broadside, the hardline Fars news agency on
Wednesday released a video clip showing the face of Saudi King
Salman morphing into that of Saddam Hussein, the late Iraqi
dictator loathed in Tehran as its enemy in a 1980-88 war,
interspersed with scenes of crying Yemeni children.
Another tactic was a state-sponsored cartoon contest about
the Yemen war -- even as an Iranian court sentenced an activist
to more than 12 years in jail on charges including drawing
cartoons of Iranian lawmakers.
One entry showed a Saudi fighter jet delivering bloodied
Yemenis into the hands of jihadists, while the winner depicted
the Islamic profession of faith being erased from the Saudi flag
as bombs rained down.
"Iran's political win comes from the ability to present
itself as a potential peacemaker, rather than the ability
actually to secure a deal on the ground," Julien Barnes-Dacey,
of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said.
QUAGMIRE
"The Iranians don't have much to lose and a lot to gain from
the ongoing conflict and the sense that the Saudis and their
allies are sinking into a deeper quagmire."
Saudi Arabia and its partners aim to restore President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi from his exile in the Saudi capital
Riyadh, saying they are defending Yemeni sovereignty against the
sudden rise to power of the Houthi militia over the past nine
months.
Riyadh has found it hard going: the kingdom has held back
from committing ground troops and has yet to find a powerful
enough Yemeni ally to beat back the determined Houthis on land.
But the coalition does appear to have shut down the
possibility of Iran sending material help to the Houthis: It has
taken control of Yemen's air space and waters and prevented
Iranian attempts to ship and fly in aid.
Now, making a virtue of necessity, Iran is hitting back on
the airwaves.
"The Iranian strategy has changed partly because of a change
of circumstances... (The embargo) prevents them from supporting
the Saleh-Houthi alliance in an overt way," Ayham Kamel, Middle
East director at the Eurasia Group consultancy, said.
The Houthis are allied with army units loyal to former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who stepped down as part of a
Gulf-backed political transition following a 2011 uprising.
"PEACEMAKER"
Iran has long quietly cultivated political ties with the
Houthis and diplomats suspect this expanded into paramilitary
training and supplies in recent years. Iran denies providing
material support to the group.
Tehran has sought to turn the embargo to its advantage,
sending a series of aid shipments that were forcefully turned
away by the coalition -- a move Tehran vigorously publicised.
In April, for example, coalition jets bombed the runway of
Yemen's main airport to prevent an Iranian cargo plane from
landing, after the pilots ignored orders to turn around.
The following month, an Iranian cargo ship set sail for a
Houthi-controlled port under military escort, nearly provoking a
showdown with coalition forces planning to inspect the ship.
The vessel ultimately did not test the blockade, offloading
its cargo in Djibouti for delivery by the United Nations before
returning to Iran.
Iranian diplomats have cast Tehran as a peacemaker, putting
forward peace plans and decrying "external meddling" from the
United Nations to the Islamic Organisation Conference.
"They are trying to turn on its head the narrative that Iran
is always the one destabilising the region," Barnes-Dacey said.
For their part, the Saudis have tried to portray their Yemen
campaign as lawful, as being undertaken in Yemen's own
interests, and as a turning point in what Riyadh sees as
unchecked Iranian expansionism in Arab countries.
Saudi Arabia points to the widespread international
recognition of Hadi's presidency and a U.N. Security Council
resolution demanding the Houthis withdraw from occupied areas,
surrender weapons and restore the exiled government.
(Editing by William Maclean/Mark Heinrich)