KUWAIT, March 31 Iran wants all parties in Yemen
to return to calm and dialogue, Tehran's deputy foreign minister
Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Tuesday, adding the Islamic
Republic and Saudi Arabia could work together to solve the
conflict there.
"Iran and Saudi Arabia can cooperate to solve the Yemeni
crisis," Abdollahian told reporters in Kuwait, speaking through
a translator. "We recommend all parties in Yemen return to calm
and dialogue".
Asked whether Iran had any channels of communication with
its regional rival, Abdollahian told Reuters: "We are trying".
Abdollahian gave no details but, asked whether Tehran had a plan
for resolving the war, he replied: "We have a proposal".
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Dominic Evans; editing
by John Stonestreet)