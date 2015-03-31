(adds quotes, background)
KUWAIT, March 31 Iran wants all parties in Yemen
to return to talks, Tehran's deputy foreign minister Hossein
Amir Abdollahian said on Tuesday, adding the Islamic Republic
and Saudi Arabia could work together to solve the conflict
there.
"Iran and Saudi Arabia can cooperate to solve the Yemeni
crisis," Abdollahian told reporters in Kuwait, speaking through
a translator. "We recommend all parties in Yemen return to calm
and dialogue".
Asked whether Iran had any channels of communication with
its regional rival, Abdollahian told Reuters: "We are trying".
Abdollahian gave no details but, asked whether Tehran had a plan
for resolving the war, he replied: "We have a proposal".
Iran supports the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi fighters who control
Sanaa and have launched an offensive against forces loyal to
Saudi-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in the southern
port city Aden. But it denies Saudi accusations that it has
given military assistance to the Houthis.
It has also criticised the six-day Saudi-led air campaign
against the Houthis and allied Yemeni army units.
"The Saudi military attacks on Yemen are a strategic
mistake," Abdollahian said. "Reaching a political solution
requires an immediate halt to the military operations...and the
start of dialogue (between) all the Yemeni parties."
