* Gulf Arab countries fearful of Iranian expansionism
* Khamenei questions Saudi rulers' Islamic legitimacy
* Tensions in the Gulf raise concerns for shipping
(Adds quotes, context)
By Sam Wilkin
DUBAI, May 16 Iran will help oppressed people in
the region, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on
Saturday, days after Gulf Arab leaders met U.S. President Barack
Obama and expressed concern about Iranian expansionism.
Khamenei also denounced Saudi Arabia for its role leading a
coalition of Sunni-ruled Arab states against Yemen's Houthi
rebels, comparing it to the pagans who ruled the Arabian
Peninsula before the advent of Islam in the seventh century.
His speech to a meeting of Iranian leaders and diplomats
from the Muslim world, reported by the state news agency IRNA,
brought the issues of political and religious legitimacy
squarely into the struggle between the two regional powers.
"Yemen, Bahrain and Palestine are oppressed, and we protect
oppressed people as much as we can," IRNA quoted him as saying.
"Those people who bring suffering to Yemeni families during
sacred months are even worse than the ancient pagans of Mecca,"
he said at the event for the holiday of Lailat al-Miraj, when
Islam says the Prophet Mohammad visited heaven and met Jesus,
Abraham, Moses and other prophets.
Gulf Arab leaders met with Obama on Thursday to express
their concern that Iran is trying to expand its influence in the
region aggressively, parallel to nuclear negotiations under way
with world powers.
The U.S. backs the Saudi-led Sunni coalition waging the
military campaign against the Shi'ite Houthi rebels. Riyadh has
accused Tehran of arming the Houthis.
By mentioning Bahrain, Khamenei's comments will also raise
suspicions that Iran plays a role in the small island nation
whose Sunni royal family is accused by rights groups of
repressing dissent among the majority Shi'ite population.
Iran denies playing a role in either country, but has
consistently criticised the campaign in Yemen and Saudi Arabia's
influence in Bahrain, where it sent armed forces to help put
down popular protests in 2011.
GULF SHIPPING
The standoff has raised concerns for shipping in the Gulf, a
transit route for millions of barrels of oil per day. In the
past month, Iranian forces have twice tried to seize commercial
ships to settle legal disputes.
"Security in the Persian Gulf is in the interests of
everyone... If it is insecure, it will be insecure for all,"
Khamenei said, indicating Iran's apparent willingness to cause
disruption if attacked.
Tensions have also reached the Gulf of Aden, another crucial
choke point for oil shipments, after Iran on Monday dispatched a
cargo ship towards Yemen under military escort.
Forces from the Saudi-led coalition have imposed inspections
on all vessels entering Yemeni waters, raising the potential for
a standoff with the Iranian flotilla which is due to arrive in
the coming days.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Tom Heneghan)