UNITED NATIONS May 13 Yemen warned on Wednesday that if Iran did not allow a cargo ship bound for the Arabian peninsula with a military escort to be searched then it "bears complete responsibility for any incident that arises from their attempt to enter Yemeni waters."

Iran said earlier on Wednesday it would not allow Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces to inspect the ship, which it says contains humanitarian aid. The ship left Iran on Monday and is being escorted by Iranian warships.

"The Yemeni government and the coalition forces do not object to aid shipments entering Yemen as long as they obtain the necessary permits from the legitimate government of Yemen and are searched prior to entry," Yemen's U.N. mission told the U.N. Security Council in a letter, seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols)