* Oman often a quiet peace-broker in region
* Yemen conflict pits Sunni Gulf Arabs against Shi'ite Iran
* Iran, Oman settle lingering maritime border issue
By Sam Wilkin and Fatma Alarimi
DUBAI/MUSCAT, May 26 Iran's Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed how to advance Yemeni peace
efforts with his Omani counterpart on Tuesday, Iranian media
reported, on a visit to a country that has often played a
conciliatory role in Gulf conflicts.
Speaking after talks in Muscat, Zarif and Omani Foreign
Minister Yusuf bin Alawi also announced the two had agreed to
demarcate a previously undefined stretch of maritime border, in
waters including some of the world's busiest sea lanes.
On Yemen, Zarif said they discussed implementing a
ceasefire, setting up talks between warring factions and how to
get aid in, Iran's Mehr news agency reported.
"Iran and Oman want peace, security and stability in the
region and have shared interests in this regard," Zarif was
quoted as saying by Mehr.
Oman, which borders Yemen, is the only one of the six Gulf
Arab states that make up the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) not
to join Saudi Arabia's military campaign against Yemen's
Houthis, the rebel movement Riyadh says is armed by Iran.
Tehran denies that and has criticised the Saudi-led
coalition's refusal to Iranian cargo ships and planes into Yemen
to deliver what it says is only humanitarian aid.
Analysts say Oman, which has quietly brokered resolutions to
several disputes in the region, would be careful in its dealings
with Iran over Yemen.
"Oman would be extremely cautious not to compromise its
neutrality: it should not be seen as having been influenced by
Iran with regard to the Yemen conflict," Ahmed al-Mukhaini, a
former assistant secretary-general for Oman's consultative Shura
Council, said.
Last week, a Houthi delegation went to Oman to discuss the
conflict with the government that has previously relayed
messages between the Shi'ite Muslim group and Saudi Arabia.
Iranian and Omani news agencies reported that the countries
had demarcated a 450 km (280 mile) section of their maritime
border that had not previously been defined, in the first
substantial progress on the issue since 1975 - before the 1979
overthrow of Iran's shah and establishment of the Islamic
Republic.
The reports did not disclose the exact location of the area
defined but suggested that the border was now fully agreed.
"This agreement will strengthen economic relations between
our two countries," bin Alawi was quoted as saying by Mehr.
Iran has a territorial dispute with the United Arab
Emirates, which claims three small islands controlled by Iran in
the Gulf.
Hardline commentators in Iran have also occasionally laid a
territorial claim to Bahrain, a Gulf Arab island kingdom that is
a member of the GCC and is closely allied to Saudi Arabia.
