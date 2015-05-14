WASHINGTON May 14 Iran has so far refrained
from deploying warships to accompany a cargo ship that Tehran
says is carrying humanitarian aid to Yemen, despite its
announced plans to do so, Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve
Warren told a news briefing on Thursday.
Yemen said on Wednesday that if Iran does not allow a cargo
ship bound for the Arabian Peninsula to be searched, then Tehran
"bears complete responsibility for any incident that arises from
their attempt to enter Yemeni waters."
The United States has criticized Iran's announced plans to
send the ship directly to Yemen and urged Tehran to redirect the
ship to Djibouti, from where the United Nations is coordinating
aid distribution.
