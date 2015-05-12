DUBAI May 12 Iranian warships will accompany a cargo ship bound for the Yemeni port of Hodaida, held by Iran-allied Houthi fighters, a naval commander was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA on Tuesday.

"The 34th fleet, which is currently in the Gulf of Aden, has special responsibility to protect the Iranian humanitarian aid ship," Admiral Hossein Azad said, referring to a destroyer and support vessel in international waters off Yemen.

A ceasefire was due to begin on Tuesday evening between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi militia in Yemen. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Dominic Evans)