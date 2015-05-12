(Recasts with U.S. telling Iran to redirect cargo ship)
WASHINGTON/DUBAI May 12 The United States
called on Iran on Tuesday to send humanitarian relief for Yemen
to a U.N. distribution center in Djibouti and criticized plans,
reported by Iranian state media, for Iranian warships to escort
a cargo vessel directly to Yemen.
The Pentagon said it was watching the ship, the Iran Shahed,
which Tehran says is carrying humanitarian supplies.
Iran's state news agency IRNA said the vessel left on Monday
for the Yemeni port Hodaida, which is held by Iran-allied Houthi
fighters.
"If the Iranians follow U.N. protocol, move the ship to a
port in Djibouti, allow the humanitarian cargo they claim is on
the ship to be distributed through U.N. channels, then they will
have done the right thing in this case," Pentagon spokesman
Colonel Steve Warren said.
The White House said the U.N. distribution center was set up
to ensure aid reached the most needy, and allowed enforcement of
an arms embargo in the war-ravaged country on the tip of the
Arabian peninsula.
"Iran understands that they can't afford to play games with
humanitarian assistance to people who are in dire need," White
House spokesman Josh Earnest said.
News of the cargo ship's movement came just hours before the
start of a five-day ceasefire to allow the shipment of food and
medicine to the blockaded country, which aid groups warn faces a
humanitarian catastrophe.
IRANIAN WARSHIPS
Saudi Arabia, alarmed by what it sees as Iran's expanding
influence in the region, has led a Gulf Arab coalition in air
strikes against Houthi militia that control much of Yemen.
The United States has sought to support Saudi Arabia without
becoming directly involved in the conflict.
Iran's IRNA news agency quoted a naval commander saying
Iranian warships, including a destroyer and a support vessel
patrolling international waters off Yemen, would accompany the
cargo ship.
The Saudi-led coalition has accused Iran of arming the
Houthis and its naval forces are inspecting all ships trying to
enter Yemeni ports.
In April a flotilla of Iranian cargo ships bound for Yemen
reversed course after the United States sent an aircraft carrier
into the area. "If (the Iranians) are looking to once again to
provoke tensions, that's unhelpful," Warren said.
Iran's Fars news agency said seven activists from the United
States and Europe, including from Germany, were on board the
Iran Shahed.
Iran last week released a Marshall Islands-flagged container
ship and its international crew, which had been detained in the
Strait of Hormuz, the entrance to the Gulf.
