DUBAI May 13 Iran will not allow Saudi-led
naval forces to inspect a cargo ship bound for Yemen under
military escort, foreign ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham
said, in a challenge to the kingdom's control of Yemeni waters.
A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has imposed
inspections on all ships entering Yemen in an attempt to prevent
weapons being smuggled to the rebel Houthi group that controls
much of the country.
"Permission to inspect the ship carrying humanitarian aid
from Iran will not be given to countries participating in the
Yemen conflict," Afkham was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news
agency on Wednesday.
Iran on Tuesday said warships would escort the Iran Shahed
cargo ship, which it says is carrying humanitarian supplies, to
the rebel-held port of Hodaida in western Yemen as a cease-fire
between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis went into
effect.
The United States criticised the move and urged Iran to
redirect the ship to Djibouti, from where the United Nations is
coordinating aid distribution.
Saudi Arabia has accused Tehran of arming the Houthis,
charges the Islamic Republic denies.
