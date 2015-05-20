(Adds activist quote, detail)
DUBAI May 20 The captain of an Iranian cargo
ship which Iran says is carrying thousands of tonnes of aid to
Yemen expects to enter the Bab al-Mandeb strait linking the Gulf
of Aden with the Red Sea on Thursday morning, state news agency
IRNA reported.
By crossing the strait, the Iran Shahed will sail past
Djibouti where the United Nations is co-ordinating aid. U.S.
officials have called on Iran to divert the ship to Djibouti to
allow the ship's cargo to be inspected.
"If the weather and the ship's technical conditions persist
... we will enter the Bab al-Mandeb strait tomorrow morning,"
the Iran Shahed's captain Massoud Ghazi Mirsaid was quoted as
saying by IRNA on Wednesday.
The ship, carrying aid and foreign activists, is heading to
Yemen's western port of Hodaida, where Saudi-led naval forces
have imposed inspections on all shipments in a bid to prevent
the smuggling of weapons to Iran-allied Houthi rebels.
Tehran, which denies Saudi Arabia's allegations that it is
arming the Houthis, has said it will not allow coalition forces
to inspect the ship.
German activist Christoph Horstel, who is on board the Iran
Shahed, called for the UN or the International Committee of the
Red Cross to carry out any inspections.
"Any neutral institution's inspection is highly welcome,
since it will prove the Iranian Red Crescent is abiding with
regulations to humanitarian aid. War parties' inspections will
be clearly rejected," Horstel told Reuters in an email from the
ship on Wednesday.
Reuters ship tracking data showed the Iran Shahed positioned
south of Aden at 1015 GMT on Wednesday. Horstel said it could
arrive at Hodaida on Friday.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin, additional reporting by Jonathan
Saul, editing by Sami Aboudi and Dominic Evans)