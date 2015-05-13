(Recasts with Yemen letter to U.N., comment by U.N. aid chief,

By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS May 13 Yemen warned on Wednesday
that if Iran does not allow a cargo ship bound for the Arabian
Peninsula with a military escort to be searched, then Tehran
"bears complete responsibility for any incident that arises from
their attempt to enter Yemeni waters."
Iran said earlier on Wednesday it would not allow Saudi
Arabia-led coalition forces to inspect the ship, which it says
is carrying humanitarian aid. The ship left Iran on Monday under
escort by Iranian warships.
Yemen's warning came in a letter, seen by Reuters, from its
U.N. mission to the United Nations Security Council.
"The Yemeni government and the coalition forces do not
object to aid shipments entering Yemen as long as they obtain
the necessary permits from the legitimate government of Yemen
and are searched prior to entry," the letter said.
Gulf Arab countries in the military coalition since March 26
have been bombing Houthi militia and allied army units that
control much of Yemen, as well as inspecting ships entering
Yemeni waters in a bid to stop weapons smuggling.
Saudi Arabia has accused Tehran of arming the Shi'ite
Houthis, charges the Islamic Republic denies.
Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Muslim allies believe the Houthis
are a proxy for their regional rival, Shi'ite Iran, in a power
struggle that has helped exacerbate sectarian tensions across
the Middle East.
On Tuesday, Iran complained to the Security Council that the
Saudi-led coalition was hindering its attempts to send aid.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has tried by all means to
alleviate the suffering of the affected Yemeni people; efforts
that have mostly been thwarted by the coalition forces," Iran's
U.N. Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo wrote to the Security Council
in a letter, also seen by Reuters.
"Indeed, the destruction of the transportation
infrastructure of Yemen by the coalition forces has adversely
impacted the delivery of humanitarian assistance," he wrote.
A five-day truce that began on Tuesday to allow for the
delivery of aid to Yemen appeared to be broadly holding. The
United Nations says some 12 million people in the war-torn
impoverished country need help.
U.N. aid chief Valerie Amos on Tuesday appealed for all aid
for Yemen to be routed through the world body, which has a
distribution hub in nearby Djibouti. Iran's state news agency
IRNA said the vessel left on Monday for a Yemeni port held by
Houthis.
"It is essential that humanitarian assistance is not
politicized," Amos said in a statement.
