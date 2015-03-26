(L-R) US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman, US Secretary of State John Kerry, US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, National Security Council point person on the Middle East Robert Malley and European Union Political Director Helga Schmid attend a meeting... REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

LAUSANNE, Switzerland U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council members on Thursday and welcomed their decision to take action against Houthi fighters in Yemen, a senior U.S. official said.

"He commended the work of the coalition taking military action against the Houthis and noted the United States' support for those coalition efforts - including intelligence sharing, targeting assistance, and advisory and logistical support for strikes against Houthi targets," a senior State Department official said on condition of anonymity.

"The ministers all expressed their support for political negotiations as the best way to resolve the crisis, but also noted that it is the Houthis who have instead waged a military campaign," the official added about the conference call. "They agreed to stay in close contact going forward."

