ANKARA, April 9 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that air strikes by a Saudi-led
coalition against Houthi fighters in Yemen had killed innocent
civilians and amounted to genocide.
"The aggression by Saudi Arabia against Yemen and its
innocent people was a mistake," Khamenei said in a televised
speech. "This is a crime and genocide that can be prosecuted in
international courts."
Khamenei said Saudi Arabia, which launched air strikes
against the Houthis two weeks ago after they began an offensive
to capture the southern Yemeni city of Aden, would not emerge
victorious from the conflict.
