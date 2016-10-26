DOHA Oct 26 Yemeni army units backed by an Arab
coalition attacked positions held by Houthi rebels in a
strategic province east of the capital on Wednesday, a day after
a U.N. envoy delivered a peace proposal to the Iran-allied
fighters that control Sanaa.
A three-day ceasefire aimed at paving the way for a
political settlement to Yemen's turmoil collapsed this week, and
renewed fighting is threatening U.N. efforts to end a 19-month
war that has left millions in the Arabian peninsula's poorest
country malnourished to the point of starvation.
A Saudi-led coalition launched an offensive in March last
year aimed at restoring exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
to power and ousting the Iran-allied Houthis from their
strongholds.
Yemeni forces fired artillery and dislodged Houthi fighters
from towns in Marib province east of Sanaa on Wednesday, said
Saudi state news agency SPA.
The Houthi group, who have controlled much of the north of
the country since they ousted Hadi in 2015, said Saudi jets hit
an ice factory near the port city of Mocha and houses and farms
in the Serwah district of Marib on Tuesday night.
A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition was not immediately
available to comment.
Capturing Marib, the home of an ancient dam referenced in
Islamic history, is important for the Saudi-led Arab coalition
which aims to counter the influence of Persian-speaking Iran.
The loyalties of the province are divided: Most of its
well-armed clans are now allies of the Gulf states. But the
Houthis, mostly members of Yemen's Zaydi Shi'ite sect which is
distinct from Iran's version of Shi'ite Islam, and army units
loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, also have friends
there.
U.N. special envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh visited Sanaa and
presented the Houthis and their allies, the party of Saleh, with
a roadmap addressing "security and political arrangements", the
United Nations said on Tuesday, calling on both sides to extend
the three-day ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid into the
country.
The Houthis said they would study the proposals.
Rajeh Badi, a spokesman for Hadi's government, told Reuters
that any peace proposal must conform to previous plans for
Yemen's political future: a 2011 Gulf initiative which eased
Saleh from power, a 2014 national dialogue conference among
political factions and a 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution
calling for the Houthis to disarm and quit major cities.
"Any vision must conform to the three references," Badi
said. "The government has not received any plan from the U.N.
envoy or the U.N. yet."
(Reporting by Tom Finn and Noah Browning; Editing by William
Maclean and Andrew Heavens)