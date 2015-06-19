Yemen's Foreign Minister Reyad Yassin Abdulla speaks to the media during a news conference by the Mission of Yemen in Geneva, Switzerland, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

GENEVA The foreign minister of the Yemeni government in exile said on Friday that U.N.-sponsored peace talks with Houthi fighters in Geneva had not reached agreement on a ceasefire to end nearly three months of fighting.

"We really came here with a big hope and still we are optimistic that we will go into a peaceful solution for Yemen under the umbrella of the United Nations. But unfortunately the Houthi delegation did not allow us to really reach all progress as we expected. This is not getting as much succces as we hoped but it doesn’t mean that we have failed," Reyad Yassin Abdulla told reporters.

He later told Reuters "there is no date" for a second round of peace talks after some five days of shuttle diplomacy between the delegations by U.N. special envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

Ezzaldin al-Asbahi, Yemen's human rights minister, said that the round had ended. Ould Cheikh Ahmad has called a news conference for 1500GMT.

(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay)