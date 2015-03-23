CAIRO, March 23 Yemeni foreign minister Riyadh
Yaseen called on Monday for Gulf Arab military intervention in
Yemen to stop territorial advances by Houthi fighters opposed to
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
"They're expanding in territory, occupying airports and
cities, attacking Aden with planes, detaining whom they please,
threatening and gathering their forces," he said in an interview
with pan-Arab satellite channel Al Jazeera.
"We have expressed to the Gulf Cooperation Council, the
United Nations as well as the international community that there
should be a no-fly zone, and the use of military aircraft should
be prevented at the airports controlled by the Houthis," he told
the pan-Arab newspaper al-Sharq al-Awsat.
(Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Noah Browning, Editing by William
Maclean)