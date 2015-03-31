CAIRO, March 31 Yemeni foreign minister Riyadh
Yasseen called on Tuesday for an Arab ground intervention in the
country "as soon as possible".
Asked by an interviewer on pan-Arab television channel
al-Arabiya Hadath whether he sought an Arab ground intervention,
Yaseen responded: "Yes, we are asking for that, and as soon as
possible, in order to save our infrastructure and save Yemenis
under siege in many cities."
For six days, a Saudi-led coalition has bombed Iran-allied
Houthi fighters and army units fighting against President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, whose last bastion in the southern city
of Aden was heavily shelled overnight.
(Reporting By Omar Fahmy; Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by
William Maclean and John Stonestreet)