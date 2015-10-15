SANAA Oct 15 Yemeni army units allied to the
Houthi militia on Thursday fired a ballistic missile toward a
Saudi air base, the group's television channel said, escalating
six months of war between the kingdom and the Iran-allied group.
"The missile unit of the Yemeni army fired a Scud missile
toward Khaled bin Abdulaziz base at Khamees Mushait," Houthi-run
Al Maseera TV reported on its Twitter page.
Residents in the capital, Sanaa, reported hearing a big roar
rousing them from their sleep at around 6 a.m. as the Scud was
launched near the city.
It was unclear if the weapon hit its target or caused any
casualties.
Saudi Arabia led an Arab military intervention against the
Houthis and their allies in Yemen's army beginning on March 26
to restore the Yemeni government ousted by the group and fend
off what it sees as the creeping influence of Iran, the Shi'ite
Muslim group's main ally.
The Houthis say their rise to power is a revolution against
corrupt officials beholden to Saudi Arabia and the West.
Air strikes and ground fighting have killed at least 5,400
Yemenis, according to the United Nations, but near daily air
attacks by the Arab alliance on Yemeni missile depots appear not
to have exhausted their supply.
A powerful Cold War-era weapon, the Scud had been launched
at Saudi Arabia by Yemeni forces at least three times before,
but was shot down by American-provided Patriot missiles.
