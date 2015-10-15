DUBAI Oct 15 Yemen's Houthi forces fired a ballistic missile on Thursday in retaliation for attacks by a Saudi-led coalition, a source in the Iranian-allied group said, and residents in Sanaa said they suspected a Scud missile had been launched towards the kingdom.

Residents in Yemen's capital reported hearing a big roar as what they said was a Scud, a powerful Cold War-era weapon, was launched from near the city.

"The army and people's committees at dawn today fired a ballistic missile in response to the continuation of the Saudi aggression in the commission of war crimes against the Yemeni people," the source said.

Saudi Arabia led an Arab military intervention against the Houthis beginning on March 26 to restore the Yemeni government ousted by the group and fend off what it sees as the creeping influence of the Shi'ite Muslim group's main ally, Iran.

The Houthis say their rise to power is a revolution against corrupt officials beholden to Saudi Arabia and the West.

The Scud had been launched at Saudi Arabia by Yemeni forces several times during the nearly seven-month-old war, but has been shot down by American-provided Patriot missiles at least twice. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari,; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)