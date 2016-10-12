DOHA Oct 12 Saudi air defence forces shot down
a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi militia toward
Khamees Mushait city in the kingdom's southwest on Tuesday
night, a Saudi-led coalition said in a statement carried by the
state news agency SPA.
The Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces destroyed the missile
before it could cause any damage, according to the statement by
the coalition, which since March 2015 has been fighting the
Houthis to try to restore the Saudi-backed government of exiled
president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.
Saudi forces responded to the missile attack by attacking
the launch site, the statement added.
(Reporting by Tom Finn, Editing by William Maclean and Michael
Perry)