DUBAI An Arab coalition intercepted two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi group at targets in Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Marib province on Sunday, Saudi Arabian official media reported.

Warplanes from the Saudi-led coalition later attacked the two military bases where the missiles came from, the Saudi Press Agency reported late on Sunday.

A base in the capital Sanaa fired one missile towards Marib, and a base in northern Saada province launched a missile towards the Saudi city of Taif, the site of a Saudi air force base, according to media reports.

The Houthi-run Saba News reported that a missile fired by Houthi forces hit the Taif base, causing what it called a huge explosion. The report could not be independently confirmed.

An estimated 10,000 people have been killed in the war, which has caused a humanitarian disaster and widespread shortages of essentials. The United Nations says more than half Yemen's 28 million people do not have enough to eat.

Saudi Arabia and its allies, which are fighting in support of the exiled government of Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, see the Houthis as proxies of their arch-rival Iran.

The Houthis deny this and say Hadi and Saudi Arabia are pawns of the West bent on dominating their impoverished country and excluding them from power.

