WASHINGTON Oct 12 A U.S. Navy destroyer was
targeted on Wednesday in a failed missile attack from territory
in Yemen controlled by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, the second
such incident in the past four days, U.S. officials told
Reuters.
The USS Mason, which was accompanied by the USS Ponce - an
amphibious transport dock - fired defensive salvos in response
to the missiles, neither of which hit the ship or caused any
damage as it operated north of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the
officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
