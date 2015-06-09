* Scud missile launch demonstrates army power ahead of talks
By Noah Browning
DUBAI, June 9 By launching a scud missile at
Saudi Arabia, Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh has
sent a signal that he needs to be a factor at upcoming peace
talks in Geneva aimed at ending two months of war.
Saleh, the strongman who resigned following the 2011 "Arab
Spring" protests after more than three decades in power, has
emerged as the main military ally of Houthi Shi'ite fighters,
now the most powerful force in the country.
Saudi Arabia has been targeting the Houthis for two months
from the air in support of the government led by Saleh's
successor, Abd-Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi, who evacuated the country
in the face of a Houthi advance.
The Saudi campaign, joined by other Sunni Muslim powers, is
aimed in part at sending a message to the Houthis' main backers,
Shi'ite Iran.
But Yemen watchers say the country's remaining Scuds are in
the hands of Saleh and military units under his command, not the
Houthi fighters that he has supported.
By firing one of the missiles on Saturday and stepping up
heavy artillery attacks on border positions in battles that have
killed at least six Saudi soldiers since Friday, the old master
has sent a message ahead of the talks which start on Sunday,
reminding Riyadh that the war won't end without him.
"The border attack was an attempt to demonstrate his
strength as Yemen's top military force, maximize his influence
at Geneva and give him the upper hand," said Farea al-Muslimi, a
researcher at the Carnegie Middle East Center.
The Scud targeted the largest air base in southern Saudi
Arabia, the first time in the conflict that Yemeni forces have
used a missile capable of hitting targets so deep in the
kingdom. It was shot out of the sky by Saudi patriot missiles.
"The Houthis themselves are not yet well-trained enough to
fire a missile like that. The skill and expertise needed to
operate the missile and target an air base are probably only
present in the rump of Saleh's army," said Michael Elleman, a
senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic
Studies (IISS).
MISSILE MESSAGE
Saleh, himself a member of the Houthis' Zaydi Shi'ite
minority sect which ruled a thousand year kingdom in North Yemen
until 1962, tried to crush the Houthis while in power. Saudi
Arabia helped him during a 2009 war with the fighters.
But after giving up power to Hadi in a deal brokered by
Saudi Arabia and its allies, Saleh quietly formed an alliance
with the fighters. Military units loyal to him stood by,
refusing to defend Hadi while the Houthis captured the capital
last year.
The border fighting in recent days has seen military units
still loyal to Saleh take a far more aggressive role on the
battlefield.
Saudi officials had previously boasted that their air
campaign destroyed Yemen's cache of ballistic missiles capable
of striking the Kingdom's cities. By firing one, Saleh's forces
have demonstrated that the campaign has not wiped out that
capability.
The Scud launch was paired with an artillery assault on the
border which Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV said was confronted with
air strikes and helicopter fire in a battle lasting ten hours.
The fighting seems aimed at changing military calculations
in Riyadh before the talks that begin on Sunday. Saudi
commanders had prepared for an assault on the Houthis to teach
Iran a lesson, rather than a war against Yemen's army.
"The Saudi objectives in Yemen appear more about standing up
to Iran and showing that it will fight back if it tries to
expand its influence in the Arab world," said Elleman.
Firing the Scud proves that Hadi's Saudi-backed government
never wrested control of the most powerful military units from
Saleh.
"Ever since 2011 when power was transferred to Hadi, he
worked to gain control over the strategic missiles, and
especially the strategic Scud missiles. But the will of our
heroic men and forces allowed them to take back this supply,"
Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman, a spokesman for forces loyal to
Saleh, told the Houthi TV channel al-Masira on Saturday.
"We've sent a message, with a single Scud, to the
Saudi-Zionist enemy so it understands what to expect as a result
of its excess and arrogance," he said.
Arab air strikes on missile stores throughout the country
have killed at least 100 people in over two months as the
bombings set off huge secondary explosions that sent munitions
flying into the air and crashing into civilian areas.
The Saudi-led alliance's spokesman, Brigadier General Ahmed
Asseri, has previously said the campaign succeeded in
neutralising the threat of Yemen's missiles. He rowed back on
Saturday, saying 80 percent of Yemen's estimated arsenal of 300
Scuds had been destroyed.
