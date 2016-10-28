RIYADH Oct 28 Yemen's Houthi militia launched a
ballistic missile toward Mecca on Thursday, the Saudi-led
coalition intervening in Yemen's civil war said on Saudi state
news agency SPA.
Coalition forces destroyed the missile 65 km (40 miles) from
the holy city without damage and retaliated against the launch
site inside Yemen, the statement said. Mecca is home to the most
sacred sites in Islam, including the Grand Mosque.
The Houthis confirmed the launch of a Burkan-1 ballistic
missile into Saudi Arabia in a statement to their official news
agency on Friday but said it targeted King Abdulaziz
International Airport in Jeddah, the kingdom's busiest airport.
The group controls much of the North of Yemen including the
capital Sanaa along with its allies, forces loyal to former
President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
