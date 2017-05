DUBAI May 11 Yemen's Houthi rebels broadcast video footage on Monday they said showed wreckage of a Moroccan F-16 warplane which Morocco said had gone missing in Saudi-led combat operations against the Iran-allied group.

The Houthi TV channel al-Masira said the plane was shot down by tribesmen loyal to the group in Saada province near Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia. (Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)