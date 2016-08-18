DOHA Aug 18 Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said
it was evacuating its staff from hospitals in northern Yemen on
Thursday after a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a health
facility operated by the medical aid group killing 19 people.
"MSF will evacuate staff from 6 hospitals in northern Yemen
due to the Saudi-led coalition's indiscriminate bombings and
unreliable reassurances," the group said in a statement.
On Tuesday a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a hospital
operated by MSF in the Abs district of Hajja province injuring
24 and killing 19 people including one of its staff members, the
aid group said.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Tom Finn; Editing by
Toby Chopra)