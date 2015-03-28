(Adds report that diplomats arrived in Jeddah)
DUBAI, March 28 Saudi Arabia's navy evacuated
dozens of foreign diplomats from the southern Yemeni port city
of Aden, state television reported on Saturday.
"The Saudi Royal Navy implemented an operation called
Hurricane to evacuate dozens of diplomats, including Saudis,
from Aden," a news ticker on the state news broadcaster Al
Ekhbariya TV said.
It added that the diplomats had arrived safely at Saudi
Arabia's Red Sea port of Jeddah.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait relocated
their embassies to Aden last month after Houthi forces overran
Sanaa. Other Arab and Western states also withdrew diplomats
from the capital.
Houthi fighters made broad gains in the country's south and
east on Friday despite a second day of Saudi-led air strikes
meant to check the Iranian-backed militia's efforts to overthrow
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
The Shi'ite Muslim Houthi fighters and allied army units
gained their first foothold on Yemen's Arabian Sea coast by
seizing the port of Shaqra 100km (60 miles) east of Aden,
residents told Reuters.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Sam Wilkin and Amena Bakr;
Editing by Dominic Evans and David Evans)