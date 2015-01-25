NEW DELHI Jan 25 President Barack Obama defended his administration's drone-based counterterrorism strategy against al Qaeda militants in Yemen, saying the alternative would be to deploy U.S. troops, which he said was not sustainable.

"It is not neat and it is not simple, but it is the best option that we have," Obama told reporters at a news conference.

The United States has not suspended its counterterrorism operations in Yemen after Iran-backed Houthi rebels took over last week, Obama said. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Roberta Rampton)