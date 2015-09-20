DUBAI, Sept 20 A Saudi-led coalition has denied
its warplanes bombed the Omani ambassador's home in the Yemeni
capital Sanaa, target of months of its air strikes, and called
for an investigation, Saudi media reported on Sunday.
The Omani foreign ministry summoned the Saudi ambassador in
Muscat on Saturday and handed him a protest letter over the air
strikes, which the state news agency ONA said had targeted the
residence of its ambassador to Yemen.
The coalition's military spokesman, Brigadier-General Ahmed
al-Asiri, said Saturday's air strikes had targeted the Yemeni
Interior Ministry building, but not the Omani ambassador's
residence, the Saudi-owned Asharq al-Awsat said.
The ministry had been turned into a military operations
centre for the Houthis, the Iranian-allied group that controls
the capital and large swathes of the country, the daily said.
Asharq al-Awsat quoted Asiri as saying the coalition would
welcome an investigation and suggested the house may have been
hit by a Houthi mortar shell.
"One would be able from the beginning to distinguish between
a mortar strike and a plane strike," he said.
The coalition began air strikes against the Houthis and
allied forces in late March after they pushed from their
northern stronghold towards the southern port of Aden.
Oman, one of six countries in Gulf Cooperation Council which
also groups Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United
Arab Emirates, has been neutral in the conflict in Yemen. It has
hosted U.N.-mediated talks between the Houthis and the
government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Yemeni sources said that a Houthi delegation left Sanaa on
Sunday for talks with the U.N. envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould
Cheikh Ahmed.
Coalition air raids have intensified in recent weeks as a
Gulf Arab ground force and fighters loyal to Hadi prepare a
campaign to recapture Sanaa, seized by Houthi fighters in
September 2014.
Residents said about 10 air strikes were launched on the
Interior Ministry building in the north of the capital, a police
camp close to it and a military building.
The Houthi-run Saba news agency said on Sunday the total of
people killed in Saturday's air strikes had risen to 40 with 130
more injured, and prompted the health ministry to issue an
urgent appeal for medical supplies.
Sanaa residents on Sunday reported a calm night, but local
officials in the central province of Ibb said 10 people were
killed and 15 others injured there in air strikes targeting a
government compound dedicated to fighting al Qaeda.
The coalition sees the Houthis as proxies for non-Arab Iran,
which they accuse of trying to expand its influence into Saudi
Arabia's Arab neighbours. Iran denies those allegations.
