(Recasts with Westerners flown to Oman)
By Mohammed Ghobari
DUBAI, Sept 20 Yemen's Houthis flew two U.S.
citizens and one Briton they held for several months to Oman on
Sunday, sources in the group said, in what appears as a goodwill
gesture ahead of talks with the United Nations on efforts to end
nearly six months of fighting.
The three Westerners had been held by the Houthis since the
early days of a Saudi-led military campaign in March on charges
of entering the country without proper visas.
The source said the three accompanied a delegation of the
Houthi group on an Omani flight to Muscat, where they were due
to meet U.N. special envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed,
for talks on efforts to push a peace deal in the country.
The Houthis were expected to hand over the three Westerners,
including a Briton of Yemeni origin, to Omani authorities who
would arrange their return to their governments, but the source
did not give any details.
The Houthi source said the Briton had been studying at a
religious school in Yemen, but it was not clear what the U.S.
citizens were doing.
Oman, a member of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council
that also includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the
United Arab Emirates, has largely remained neutral in the
conflict over Yemen, hosting talks to try to resolve the crisis
peacefully.
Oman had previously used its good relations with Yemen's
Houthis and Iran to free westerners in the past.
A Saudi-led coalition intervened militarily in Yemen in
March to shore up President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after the
Houthis, backed by supporters of former President Ali Abdullah
Saleh, launched a push against his southern stronghold in Aden.
More than 4,500 people have been killed in the fighting
since March, according to United Nations figures.
AMBASSADOR'S RESIDENCE
On Saturday, Oman said it had summoned the Saudi ambassador
to Muscat to file an official complaint over what it said was
the targeting of the residence of its ambassador in Sanaa during
strikes on the capital on Friday night.
The Saudi-led coalition spokesman has denied the accusation
and suggested that the ambassador's residence may have been hit
by mortars, possibly fired by the Houthis, the Saudi-owned
Asharq al-Awsat newspaper said on Sunday.
Asharq al-Awsat quoted Brigadier-General Ahmed al-Asiri as
saying the coalition would welcome an investigation and
suggested the house may have been hit by a Houthi mortar shell.
"One would be able from the beginning to distinguish between
a mortar strike and a plane strike," he said.
Coalition air raids have intensified in recent weeks as a
Gulf Arab ground force and fighters loyal to Hadi prepare a
campaign to recapture Sanaa, seized by Houthi fighters in
September 2014.
Residents said about 10 air strikes were launched on the
Interior Ministry building in the north of the capital, a police
camp close to it and a military building.
The Houthi-run Saba news agency said on Sunday the total of
people killed in Saturday's air strikes had risen to 40 with 130
more injured, and prompted the health ministry to issue an
urgent appeal for medical supplies.
Sanaa residents on Sunday reported a calm night, but local
officials in the central province of Ibb said 10 people were
killed and 15 others injured there in air strikes targeting a
government compound dedicated to fighting al Qaeda.
The coalition sees the Houthis as proxies for non-Arab Iran,
which they accuse of trying to expand its influence into Saudi
Arabia's Arab neighbours. Iran denies those allegations.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa and Marwa Al-Malik in
dubai, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Tom Heneghan and
Clelia Oziel)