(Adds quotes)
By Amjad Ali
ISLAMABAD, March 27 Pakistan has made no
decision on whether to give military support to a Saudi-led
coalition intervening in Yemen, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif
said on Friday, while pledging to defend Saudi Arabia against
any threat to its solidarity.
Pakistan's Foreign Office said on Thursday it was
considering a request from Saudi Arabia to send troops to Yemen.
"We have made no decision to participate in this war. We
didn't make any promise. We have not promised any military
support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen," Asif told
parliament.
"In Syria, Yemen and Iraq, division is being fuelled and it
needs to be contained. The crisis has its fault lines in
Pakistan too, (we) don't want to disturb them."
Pakistan has been plagued with sectarian violence for years,
with militant Sunni Muslim groups targeting its Shi'ite
minority.
"So many minorities and sects live in Pakistan," Asif told
Reuters. "Whatever assurances we give Saudi Arabia is to defend
its territorial integrity, but I assure that there is no danger
of us getting involved in a sectarian war."
A military official said on condition of anonymity that it
would be extremely difficult for Pakistan to commit troops as it
was already overstretched on its own borders.
"Before the PM's Saudi visit (this month), he already spoke
to the army chief and they decided that committing brigades
would not be possible," the official told Reuters.
Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies hit Yemen's
Houthi-controlled capital and the Shi'ite Muslim group's
northern heartland on Friday, the second day of a Saudi-led
campaign to stop the militia establishing its rule across the
country.
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's office said on
Thursday any threat to Saudi Arabia would "evoke a strong
response" from Islamabad.
Sharif has long enjoyed close relations with the Saudi royal
family. After his second term as prime minister was ended by a
military coup in 1999, he was sent into exile in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia last year loaned $1.5 billion to Pakistan to
help Islamabad shore up its foreign exchange reserves, meet
debt-service obligations and undertake large energy and
infrastructure projects.
(Additional reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik in Karachi;
Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Simon
Cameron-Moore)