By Jibran Ahmad
| PESHAWAR, March 29
Pakistan, which has yet to
decide whether to offer military support to a Saudi-led campaign
in Yemen, is flying jumbo jets to the Middle Eastern country to
evacuate hundreds of nationals, a Defence Ministry official
said on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia evacuated dozens of diplomats from Yemen on
Saturday and the United Nations pulled out international staff
after a third night of Saudi-led air strikes trying to stem
advances by Iranian-allied Houthi fighters.
Pakistan TV has interviewed distraught nationals in Yemen
who have pleaded for help, saying nothing was being down to
rescue them.
"The Saudi civil aviation authorities had given us clearance
to send our passenger planes to Yemen," a Defence Ministry
official told Reuters.
"In the first step, two jumbo jets will be sent to Yemen on
Sunday to bring back the Pakistanis."
A convoy of 600 Pakistanis was moving towards the Red Sea
port of Hodeida, where "arrangements for their brief stay before
their return journey to Pakistan have been made", Foreign
Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry was quoted by media as saying.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told parliament on Friday
Pakistan had made no decision on whether to give military
support to the Saudi-led coalition, while pledging to defend
Saudi Arabia against any threat.
"We have made no decision to participate in this war. We
didn't make any promise. We have not promised any military
support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen," Asif said.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in a telephone call with Saudi
King Salman on Saturday, offered "all potentials of the Pakistan
army", media quoted the Saudi Press Agency as saying.
Asif told Reuters there was no danger of Pakistan getting
caught up in a sectarian war.
Pakistan has been plagued with sectarian violence for years,
with militant Sunni Muslim groups targeting its Shi'ite
minority.
"So many minorities and sects live in Pakistan," Asif told
Reuters. "Whatever assurances we give Saudi Arabia is to defend
its territorial integrity, but I assure that there is no danger
of us getting involved in a sectarian war."
Sharif has long enjoyed close relations with the Saudi royal
family. After his second term as prime minister was ended by a
military coup in 1999, he went into exile in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia last year loaned $1.5 billion to Pakistan to
help Islamabad shore up its foreign exchange reserves, meet
debt-service obligations and undertake large energy and
infrastructure projects.
