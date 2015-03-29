(Recasts with evacuation)
By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR, March 29 Pakistan evacuated about 500
of its nationals by plane from Yemen on Sunday during a brief
pause in air strikes by a Saudi-led military coalition against
Shi'ite Muslim Houthi forces, a Saudi military spokesman said.
Pakistan is a regional ally of Saudi Arabia, the main Sunni
Muslim power in the Gulf, but has yet to say whether it will
offer military support to Riyadh's campaign in Yemen.
Saudi military spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri said
operations around the Red Sea port of Hodeida stopped for more
than two hours on Sunday to allow the Pakistani evacuation.
"Around 500 Pakistani nationals were evacuated on Pakistani
planes after the coalition forces provided a safe passage for
them," Asseri told a news conference in Riyadh. "They were
evacuated and arrived back in their country."
Their departure came a day after Saudi Arabia evacuated
dozens of diplomats from Yemen and the United Nations pulled out
international staff from the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
A Chinese vessel also docked in the southern Yemeni port of
Aden on Sunday to transport Chinese diplomats, medical staff and
technicians, a port source said.
Yemeni fighters loyal to Saudi-backed President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi clashed with Iranian-allied Houthi fighters on
Sunday in downtown Aden, the absent leader's last major foothold
in the country.
Pakistan TV has interviewed distraught nationals trapped in
Yemen who complained of nothing being done to rescue them.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Pakistan's parliament on
Friday the government had made no decision on whether to give
military support to the Saudi-led coalition, while pledging to
defend Saudi Arabia against any threat.
"We have made no decision to participate in this war. We
didn't make any promise. We have not promised any military
support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen," Asif said.
Asif told Reuters there was no danger of Pakistan getting
caught up in a sectarian war. Pakistan has been plagued by
sectarian violence on its own territory for years, with militant
Sunni Muslim groups targeting its Shi'ite minority.
"So many minorities and sects live in Pakistan," Asif told
Reuters. "Whatever assurances we give Saudi Arabia is to defend
its territorial integrity, but I assure (you) that there is no
danger of us getting involved in a sectarian war."
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has long enjoyed close relations
with the Saudi royal family. After his second term as prime
minister was ended by a military coup in 1999, he went into
exile in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia last year loaned $1.5 billion to Pakistan to
help Islamabad shore up its foreign exchange reserves, meet
debt-service obligations and undertake large energy and
infrastructure projects.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans in Dubai; Writing by
Nick Macfie; Editing by Gareth Jones)