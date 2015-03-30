(Updates with comment from defence minister, military
exercises)
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD, March 30 Pakistan will send troops to
Saudi Arabia to give military support to a coalition of mainly
Gulf states fighting Yemeni Houthi rebels, a senior government
official said on Monday.
Largely Sunni Muslim Pakistan - a regional ally of Saudi
Arabia, the Gulf's main Sunni Muslim power - would join a
Saudi-led military coalition conducting air strikes against
Shi'ite Houthi forces, the official said.
The air strikes are targeting the rebels' southward advance
on the port city of Aden, the last bastion of Saudi-backed
president, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaj Asif denied that the
country had made a decision to send troops to Saudi Arabia,
saying a delegation led by him and foreign policy chief Sartaj
Aziz, would go to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and then decide.
Saudi Arabia has not decided yet whether to send ground
troops into Yemen but is keeping its options open, its
ambassador to the United States said on Sunday, but was
committed to completing its air campaign.
Nuclear-armed Pakistan shares a long border with Iran,
considered to be the centre of Shi'ite power, and has a warm
relationship with Saudi Arabia, Iran's main regional rival. An
estimated 20 percent of Pakistanis are Shi'ite.
"We have already pledged full support to Saudi Arabia in its
operation against rebels and will join the coalition," the
Pakistani official said.
The Pakistani delegation, led by Asif and Aziz, had been due
to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Monday but delayed the trip at the
request of the Saudis, the official told Reuters.
On Monday night, Aziz and Asif met Pakistan's military
chiefs and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
"Pakistan remains firmly committed to supporting the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia in
accordance with the aspirations of the people of Pakistan," a
statement from Sharif's media office said.
"Pakistan stands committed to playing a meaningful role in
arresting the deteriorating situation in the Middle East."
There are already about 750-800 Pakistani servicemen in
Saudi Arabia but none are combat troops. On Monday, a Pakistani
military spokesman said 292 Pakistani soldiers were meeting
Saudi troops for annual, pre-scheduled military exercises.
Saudi and United Arab Emirates planes are leading the air
attacks and alliance spokesmen have not confirmed whether any
other Gulf Arab states are taking part in the strikes, although
Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain are members of the alliance.
Residents said ships believed to be Egyptian shelled a
column of Houthi fighters trying to advance on Aden.
The United States is providing intelligence support, and a
Gulf diplomatic official said France was giving similar help.
Pakistan has already had small demonstrations both for and
against military intervention.
Right-wing religious groups demonstrated last week vowing to
defend Saudi Arabia. But some civil society groups and
opposition politicians spoke against intervention, in the view
that it could further inflame sectarian tensions at home.
Sharif has long enjoyed close relations with the Saudi royal
family. After his second term as prime minister was ended by a
military coup in 1999, he was sent into exile in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia lent $1.5 billion to Pakistan last year to help
Islamabad shore up foreign exchange reserves. Pakistani
officials initially refused to divulge the source of the loan.
(Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Louise
Ireland)