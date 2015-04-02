ISLAMABAD, April 2 Pakistani Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif on Thursday called for a joint session of
parliament to consider whether to join the Saudi-led military
campaign in Yemen.
For six days, a Saudi-led coalition has bombed Iran-allied
Houthi fighters and army units fighting against Yemeni President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, whose last bastion in the southern city
of Aden was heavily shelled overnight.
"Given the close historical cultural and religious
affinities between the peoples of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, it
was reaffirmed that any isolation of Saudi Arabia's territorial
integrity will evoke a strong response from Pakistan," the prime
minister's office said in a statement.
"...The prime minister further emphasized that all decisions
in the matter will be taken in accordance with the wishes of the
people of Pakistan. To this end, the prime minister is advising
the president to convene a joint session of parliament on Monday
April 6 to discuss this matter of national importance."
The statement came after Sharif was briefed by a high-level
defence delegation which returned from Saudi on Wednesday.
Largely Sunni Muslim Pakistan is a regional ally of Saudi
Arabia, the Gulf's main Sunni Muslim power. Pakistan also shares
a long border with Iran, considered to be the centre of Shi'ite
power and Saudi's main regional rival. An estimated 20 percent
of Pakistanis are Shi'ite.
A senior Pakistani government official told Reuters on
Monday that Islamabad would send troops to Saudi Arabia to
provide military support to the Saudi-led coalition. But Defence
Minister Khawaj Asif denied any decision had been made.
Right-wing religious groups in Pakistan demonstrated last
week, vowing to defend Saudi Arabia. But some civil society
groups and opposition politicians spoke against intervention,
taking the view it could further inflame domestic sectarian
tension.
Sharif has long enjoyed close relations with the Saudi royal
family. After his second term as prime minister was ended by a
military coup in 1999, he was sent into exile in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia lent $1.5 billion to Pakistan last year to help
Islamabad shore up foreign exchange reserves. Pakistani
officials initially refused to divulge the source of the loan.
